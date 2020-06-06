Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.43 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post sales of $15.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the lowest is $14.88 million. MannKind posted sales of $15.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $65.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $67.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.33 million, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $110.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,089. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $298.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MannKind by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MannKind by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MannKind by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit