Brokerages Expect Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) will report sales of $22.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.08 million and the lowest is $22.30 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp posted sales of $22.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will report full-year sales of $93.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $93.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.40 million, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $95.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 36,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Weishaar bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $52,380.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,458 shares of company stock valued at $130,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 333,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

