Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 3,645 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 172,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 152,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 36,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

CSCO stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,400,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,492,920. The company has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

