Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.67. 3,613,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average of $225.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.