Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 47,261 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 14.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $39,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,421,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

