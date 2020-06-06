Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $110.00. 3,937,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

