Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $5.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,563.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $393,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 132,454,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

