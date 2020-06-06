Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.0% to $8.55-8.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $48.18 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.