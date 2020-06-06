Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Announces Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GOOS opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $47.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

