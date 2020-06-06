Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 53.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $80,759.41 and $31.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.04918497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

