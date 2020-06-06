Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issues Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Change Healthcare updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-$0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 302.33. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.32.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

