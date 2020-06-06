Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

