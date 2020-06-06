Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Earnings Results

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

NYSE CLDR opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,056 shares of company stock worth $11,073,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.