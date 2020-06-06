Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 142,148 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,679,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,756. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,969,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,829. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.