Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $10.06 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,768,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,428,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

