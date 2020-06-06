Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,572,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

