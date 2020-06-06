Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $15.24 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,901 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,950,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,296. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

