Cryptopay Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.05010605 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,367,284 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

