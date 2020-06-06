CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,467.62 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $208,467.62 and $1,571.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.17 or 0.02007725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00181519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00122238 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.