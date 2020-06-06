Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.23% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. 197,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,745. The firm has a market cap of $503.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.