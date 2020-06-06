Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,200,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,961,000 after purchasing an additional 283,118 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,201. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

