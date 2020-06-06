Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $52,749.27 and $100.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000259 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Evil Coin

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

