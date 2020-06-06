Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million.

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Express has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

