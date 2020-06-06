Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million.

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Express has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Earnings History for Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit