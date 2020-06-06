First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the quarter. First Bank accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 7.06% of First Bank worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of FRBA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,700. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

