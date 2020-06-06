Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 1,555 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Cinemark worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,687,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.