Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,207,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.