Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $713,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after buying an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.42. 2,485,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.