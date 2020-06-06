Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,467,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,701,711. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

