Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $9.68 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $8.72 on Friday, reaching $221.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

