Front Barnett Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 22,400,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,492,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.