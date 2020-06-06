Front Barnett Associates LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.77. 3,164,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,761. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

