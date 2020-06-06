G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

GIII stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,334. The firm has a market cap of $752.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.69%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

