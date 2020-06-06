Gexan (GEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,388.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $14,112.38 and approximately $1,388.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

