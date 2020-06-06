Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($3.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.54). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $207.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GDEN. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at $211,502.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.88. 757,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.