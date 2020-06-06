GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 101.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,044 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,144 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 3,678,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,609. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

