Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Greif alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.