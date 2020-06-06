Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $17.84 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.05010605 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.