Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

HD stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.30. The company has a market cap of $267.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $255.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

