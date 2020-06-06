IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $327.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $290.00 to $327.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $284.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $287.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

