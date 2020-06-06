Ignition (IC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $188,102.97 and approximately $120.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00032034 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,665.19 or 0.99938143 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00076118 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,312,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,451 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.