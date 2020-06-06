IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Releases Q1 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.62–2.62 for the period.

Shares of IMH opened at $2.14 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

