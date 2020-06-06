Internet of People Price Down 80.3% Over Last Week (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 80.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinBene and Fatbtc. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $90,947.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 80.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000463 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009707 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

