Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.68 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $135.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $142.00 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $143.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $556.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.89 million to $568.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $580.94 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $581.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRDM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 643,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit