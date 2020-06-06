Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $135.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $142.00 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $143.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $556.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.89 million to $568.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $580.94 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $581.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRDM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 643,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

