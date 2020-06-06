iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 76.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,701 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

