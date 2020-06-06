JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $270.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.65.

RH opened at $246.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.53. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

