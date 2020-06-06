KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 448.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,831 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,314.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 497,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,746. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KB. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

