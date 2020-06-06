Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Holdings Trimmed by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,201 shares during the quarter. Level One Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Level One Bancorp worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 10,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Level One Bancorp Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

