Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

LBRDK stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.57. The company had a trading volume of 472,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.62. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

