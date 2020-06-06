Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 692,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,675,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,830. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

