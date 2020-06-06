Makena Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,619,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,982,742. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

